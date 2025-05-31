Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Awkward Handshake Moment With Hardik Pandya During Toss: “Do Not Believe Everything” (VIDEO)

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has dismissed speculation of a rift with Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya following their awkward moment during the toss at the IPL 2025 Eliminator on Friday. A video from the toss showed Pandya appearing to offer a handshake. Gill seemed to respond but both pulled back without shaking hands. The clip quickly went viral and led to online chatter suggesting tension between the two players.

🚨 INSTAGRAM STORY OF CAPTAIN GILL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YtuXs2eUBG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 31, 2025

Gill addressed the matter on his Instagram story. He posted pictures with Pandya and wrote, "Nothing but love. Do not believe everything you see on the internet."

Mumbai Indians batted first and set a target of 229 runs. Gujarat Titans struggled early with Gill out for just one run. Despite strong performances from Sai Sudharsan who scored 80 off 49 balls and Washington Sundar who made 48 off 24 balls, Gujarat Titans fell short by 20 runs and were knocked out of the IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians advanced to the second qualifier against Punjab Kings. The match will be played on June 1 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The IPL final is also scheduled at the same venue on June 3.