Shubman Gill continues fine run against NZ with second-successive fifty at Rajkot ODI

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 14 : Indian skipper Shubman Gill continued his fine run against New Zealand with a fluent half-century during the second ODI at Rajkot on Wednesday.

During the second ODI at Rajkot, Shubman followed his 71-ball 56 with a 53-ball 56, laced with nine fours and a six. His strike rate was 105.66.

In 14 matches in the 50-over format against NZ, Gill has smacked 735 runs at an average of 66.81, with a strike rate of over 102, including two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 208.

The lanky hitter from Punjab is just 70 runs away from completing 3,000 ODI runs, currently at 2,930 runs in 60 matches and innings at an average of 56.34, with eight centuries and 17 fifties and a best score of 208.

With the series hanging 1-0 in India's favour, NZ won the toss and opted to bowl first.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

