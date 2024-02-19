Shubman Gill designates as the 'State Icon' for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 19 : The office of Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Monday designated Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as the 'State Icon' for the Lok Sabha elections this year.

In this regard, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C stated that Punjab resident Gill, popular among the cricket enthusiasts, especially the youth, has been appointed as the 'State Icon', and would assist in garnering more than 70 per cent of the votes during the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He mentioned that Gill will engage in various campaigns aimed at voter awareness to ensure the achievement of the target of "Is Vaar 70 Paar". Prior to this, popular Punjabi singer, Tarsem Jassar has also been appointed as a 'State Icon'.

Sibin C further informed that in a meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners of Punjab on last Friday, they were asked to identify such areas where the voting percentage was low during the last elections. He said that awareness campaigns and appeals made by Gill and Jassar in such areas, would motivate the voters, increasing voter turnout.

The Chief Electoral Officer expressed hope that the first-time voting youth would be influenced by Gill and Jassar, and exercise their franchise, while also appealing to the people of other age groups to vote in large numbers.

Currently, Gill is participating in the ongoing five-match Test series against England, which India currently leads 2-1. In three matches, the 24-year-old batter has scored 252 runs at an average of 42.00, with a century and fifty in six innings. His best score is 104.

In 23 Tests, Gill has scored 1,292 runs at an average of 32.30, with three centuries and five fifties. His best score is 128.

ODIs are his most prolific format, scoring 2,271 runs in 44 matches at an average of 61.37, with six centuries and 13 fifties. His best score is 208.

In 14 T20Is, Gill has made 335 runs at an average of 25.76, scoring a century and a fifty each. His best score is 126*.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor