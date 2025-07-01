Shubman Gill Gives BIG Update on Jasprit Bumrah’s Availability for IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Says…

India Test captain Shubman Gill has confirmed that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is available for selection ahead of the second Test against England. However, Gill said a final decision on Bumrah’s inclusion will be taken after assessing the pitch and team combination. "We will take a look at the pitch and decide on the playing eleven. We are trying to find the right balance to take 20 wickets. Bumrah is available for selection," Gill said quoted by PTI.

We will take a look at the pitch and decide on the playing eleven. We are trying to find the right balance to take 20 wickets. Bumrah is available for selection: Shubman Gill #INDvsENGpic.twitter.com/TBz7yVwFR5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 1, 2025

The five-match Test series is part of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The second Test is scheduled to begin at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Bumrah played a key role in the first Test at Headingley. He took five wickets in the first innings, helping India gain a narrow lead. However, he went wicketless in the second innings as England chased down a target of 371 and won the match by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Read Also | "Happy Retirement...": Rishabh Pant Teases Ravindra Jadeja During India’s T20 World Cup 2024 Anniversary Celebration; Gets Hilarious Response (VIDEO)

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill had previously said that Bumrah would not play all five matches.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the media on Monday and said, “Bumrah is available for the game. We knew from the start he would play only three of the five Tests. He has had eight days to recover from the last match, but considering the conditions and his workload, we have not made a final decision yet.”

He also said the coaching staff would monitor the workload of other players before finalising the playing eleven.

Reports suggest Bumrah may be rested for the second Test to manage his workload. His absence could be a concern for India, as the pace attack lacked consistency in the first Test. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur struggled to contain England’s batters at Leeds.