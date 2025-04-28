Shubman Gill Injured? Gujarat Titans' Skipper Substituted as Rashid Khan Takes Over Captaincy in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match

Gujarat Titans faced a major setback during their match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2025 as captain Shubman Gill did not come out to field in the second innings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. Gill was substituted ahead of the start of the Rajasthan Royals' innings. Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma replaced him as an impact player. Star spinner Rashid Khan took over the captaincy duties for the remainder of the match.

The absence of Gill from the field raised concerns over his fitness. There has been no official confirmation from the team, but the situation suggests the Gujarat Titans skipper might be injured. Gill’s leadership and form with the bat have been crucial for Gujarat Titans throughout the ongoing season.

Read Also | RR vs GT: Is Sanju Samson Playing Today’s Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match?

Gill played a key role earlier in the match, scoring 84 runs from 50 balls. His innings included five boundaries and four sixes. He also shared a 93-run partnership for the opening wicket with B Sai Sudharsan, helping Gujarat Titans post a strong total of 209 runs for 4 wickets on a pitch that usually supports bowlers.

Despite the pitch offering low bounce, Gill and Sudharsan managed to put Rajasthan Royals under pressure from the beginning. Gill remained aggressive even after the powerplay and kept scoring briskly. He smashed two sixes off Yudhvir Singh in the 14th over to boost Gujarat’s scoring rate.

Jos Buttler, who also contributed heavily with an unbeaten 50 runs from 26 balls, supported the middle-order charge after Sudharsan was dismissed for 39 runs off 30 deliveries.

Gill’s absence in the second innings now leaves Rashid Khan with the responsibility of guiding Gujarat Titans to victory. Fans are eagerly waiting for an update on Shubman Gill’s condition as his availability is vital for the team’s future matches in the tournament.