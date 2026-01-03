Shubman Gill Misses Punjab vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Match; Know Why

Punjab Cricket Team vs Sikkim Cricket Team Match: India ODI captain Shubman Gill did not feature in Punjab’s playing XI for their Round 5 Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim on Saturday, January 3, 2026. Both Gill and India pacer Arshdeep Singh were expected to play, but only Arshdeep made the XI. Gill was sidelined due to food poisoning, according to Sportstar.

Gill last featured in the third T20I against South Africa in Dharamshala on December 14. He had suffered a foot injury in the nets ahead of the fourth T20I in Lucknow and was later left out of India’s squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Since recovering, he had been preparing in the nets and was set to play in a closed-door domestic fixture. Punjab fielded Prabhsimran Singh and Harnoor Singh at the top of the order in Gill’s absence.

The match is being played at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya ground in Jaipur, which has no seating for spectators. A small gallery above the dressing rooms is reserved for BCCI officials and invited students.

Punjab will next face Goa on Jan. 6, but it remains unclear if Gill will recover in time to play.

Gill has been on continuous national duty since the 2025 Champions Trophy. He suffered a neck spasm during the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, which ruled him out of the remainder of the series and the subsequent ODIs.

The All-India Senior Men’s Selection Committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is set to finalise India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Gill is expected to be part of the discussions and is likely to lead India in ODIs at home for the first time.