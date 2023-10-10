Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for September

Dubai [UAE], October 10 : Batter Shubman Gill and pacer Mohammed Siraj were among the stars nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for September, announced the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill

The rising star of Indian cricket, dubbed as 'The Prince', was in supreme touch during the month of September as he scored a total of 480 ODI runs at an imposing average of 80 with two centuries and three fifties. Gill smashed two half-centuries and an impressive century against Bangladesh as India won the Asia Cup, and then brought that form into the ODI series against Australia. With a total of 302 runs, he ended as the leading run-scorer in the Asia Cup.

The right-hander scored an excellent 74 in the opening match of the series in Mohali and followed it by reaching triple figures in the next game when making 104 in Indore, as per ICC.

Mohammed Siraj

The right-arm pacer was consistent with some excellent spells throughout September but it was his match-winning six-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup that stood out and pushed him to the top of ICC ODI Men's Player Rankings among bowlers.

Siraj ran through Sri Lanka's batting line-up to secure superb figures of 6/21, bundling them out for 50 runs and played a major role in helping India clinch the coveted Asia Cup trophy for the eighth time.

In total, Siraj picked up a total of 11 wickets for the month at an average of just 17.27.

Dawid Malan

The reliable southpaw was at his classy best for the majority of September as he secured the Player of the Series award for his performance during England's ODI series with New Zealand. Malan featured in three matches during the series, registering scores of 54, 96 and 127 to seal his spot in the side as a starter ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India.

The top-order batter also scored his runs with a quick strike rate of 105.72 overall during that New Zealand series.

