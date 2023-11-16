Shubman Gill reveals he suffered hamstring pull during World Cup semis against NZ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : Following his side's 70-run win over New Zealand in the semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian batter Shubman Gill revealed that he faced a hamstring pull while batting, but will be okay to play in the Sunday's final.

An all-round India reached their third ODI World Cup final by beating Kiwis by 70 runs in a match marked by record breaking performances from Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer.

After the match, Gill said about his fitness in press conference, "It started with cramps and I pulled my hamstring. It was humid out there and also after effects of dengue. I will be okay for finals."

On missing out on his century due to cramps, Gill said, "I could have made my century if it was not for my cramps. But still, we reached the score we wanted. We were expecting to reach around 400 runs. I do not really mind that I failed to get a century."

Talking about Daryl Mitchell-Kane Williamson partnership that pulled the Kiwis back into the match, Gill said, "We knew it was going to be challenging, especially under the lights. When the new ball gets old, it becomes difficult for bowlers to control runs. We wanted to bowl in areas where we wanted to and wait for batters to make mistakes. The partnership between Daryl Mitchell-Kane Williamson was challenging."

Gill talked about batting with Virat Kohli, who scored his record 50th ODI ton, saying that he is inspired by his hunger and intensity, which is still there after so many years.

"Me and Virat talk about playing as per the situation. We have a slightly similar style. We both like rotating strike, scoring boundaries here and there to keep ourselves busy. We complement each other well," he said.

"Everytime Virat comes to the field, he does something special. He has been able to do it consistently for 10-15 years and it is inspiring. For me, it is not his skill, but the hunger and intensity which inspires me more," he added.

On batting with opener Rohit Sharma, Gill joked that he only plays 15-20 balls in powerplay and watched Rohit smash fours and sixes from the other end for the most part.

Gill said that it is difficult to face Shami with the new ball.

"It is difficult to face Mohammed Shami in nets and in the new ball. Once there is some help in the surface, he takes a lot of wickets. It is fun playing with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shami in nets," said Gill.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive WC century, helping India post a massive score. KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket.

In the chase of 398, Kiwis lost two early wickets. But a 181-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell (134 in 119 balls, with nine fours and six sixes) and skipper Kane Williamson (69 in 73 balls, with eight centuries and a six) kept Kiwis alive and Indian bowlers sweating for answers. Glenn Phillips also played a valuable knock of 41. However, a two-wicket over by Shami changed the game and Men in Blue bowled exceptionally in the death overs to restrict NZ to 327 in 48.5 overs.

Besides Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got a wicket each.

Shami became 'Player of the Match' for his spell.

