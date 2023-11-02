Shubman Gill reveals the person who Shami was gesturing to after completing his five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Indian batter Shubman Gill revealed the person Mohammed Shami was gesturing to after completing his five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Shami was on a different level in India's thumping 302-run victory over Sri Lanka. In a game where he dismissed five batters yet again in the ongoing World Cup, Shami made a gesture while holding the ball high in the air after taking Kasun Rajitha's wicket.

Speculations were going around about who was the person that Shami was gesturing to, Gill put an end to all those speculations while talking to Star Sports and revealed that it was bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

"We batted well to get 350. Shreyas was the key today. He batted superbly. That's our bowling coach he (Shami) was gesturing," Gill said after the game.

He went on to talk about the game and praised the efforts of the bowlers who restricted Sri Lanka to 55 before the 20 overs.

"The way they were bowling we were anticipating wickets. Siraj is always fired up. They were sensational. Has made job easier for us. I am the kind of person who doesn't get nervous. I look to tackle it my own way at the start. Not full fitness. I am four kilos down from dengue in terms of mass and muscle weight. Honestly the discussion was to play in a compact manner," Gill said.

"The odd ball was seaming. Hit the balls in our areas. You couldn't get into a shell. Looked to put the pressure on the bowlers. I felt in the previous matches I got starts expect the last one. Sometimes you play a good shot and it goes to the fielder. We thought about rotating the strike today. I honestly don't think it was a 400 wicket," Gill added.

Coming to the match, Mohammed Siraj's sensational spell was shadowed by Mohammed Shami who took the onus to send India to the semi-finals of the World Cup after a thumping 302-run victory.

