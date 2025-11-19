Shubman Gill Ruled Out of India vs South Africa 2nd Test; Rishabh Pant to Lead: Report

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: Indian captain Shubman Gill has reportedly been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati from November 22 to 26. According to a report by The Indian Express, left-handed top-order batsman Sai Sudharsan will replace him in the playing XI, while vice-captain Rishabh Pant will serve as interim skipper.

Gill sustained a neck injury during the first Test in Kolkata. Initially thought to be minor, the injury proved more serious. He was admitted to a hospital, spent the night under observation, and was discharged with a neck brace. Gill traveled to Guwahati but did not appear fully comfortable in recent videos.

Seeing Shubman Gill in this travel kit for the first time, it felt like he just got up straight from a hospital bed.😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/7c8mebBSCJ — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 19, 2025

The BCCI said Gill has responded well to treatment and will continue under medical supervision. "Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," BCCI said in its statement.

Medical Update: Shubman Gill



Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play.



He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman… — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2025

A final decision on his participation in the Test will be taken by the team management.

Pant will make his Test captaincy debut. Sudharsan, who has played in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and the recent West Indies series, will bat at number three. His previous scores include 87 and 39 in his last match for India. The move leaves India with seven left-handed batters in the lineup, a tactical challenge against South Africa’s off-spinner Simon Harmer, who took eight wickets in Kolkata. The team may review other changes before the match begins.