"Shubman Gill seems okay at this point....": Skipper Rohit gives update on batter's fitness

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 : After the team's loss to New Zealand in the first Test, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gave a hint at batter Shubman Gill's fitness, who had missed out on the game due to neck stiffness.

India did feel the absence of one of their best young talents, as fine batting performances from Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway and fiery bowling spells from Matt Henry and William O'Rourke helped New Zealand secure their first Test win in India after 36 years as they defeated the hosts by eight wickets despite a fine fightback from the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 table-toppers. Despite fine knocks from Sarfaraz Khan and Pant, India faced a collapse after the introduction of the new ball and could set only 107 runs for the Kiwis, which they chased down successfully.

Speaking about the match in the post-match presser, Rohit said about Gill, "Shubman Gill seems okay at this point in time."

During the match, Gill was often witnessed practicing in the nets, seeming to have overcome his fitness issues.

Speaking about Rishabh, Rohit said that he had a massive operation in his leg after his life-threatening road accident back in December 2022 and was not comfortable while running during his knock of 99 as he was hit on his knee while wicketkeeping in the first innings of New Zealand. He said that there is a need to be careful with him and others facing injuries.

During day two of the first Test, in NZ's first innings, Pant was hit on his right knee which forced him off the field during the 37th over. The ball delivered by Ravindra Jadeja turned, kept a little low and struck Pant on the leg where he had got the operation done. Dhruv Jurel kept wickets for the remainder of the innings.

"He (Pant) had a massive operation on his leg, so we all know what he went through. It is just to be a little careful about where he is at and what he is to us. Even when he was batting, he was not comfortably running. He was trying to only put the ball in the stands," said Rohit.

"He has had a lot of minor surgeries and one big surgery on his knee and he went through a lot of trauma, to be honest, in the last one-and-a-half years. So it is just about being extra careful, not [just] careful with him."

"When you are keeping, you have to bend every ball with your knee going down and the wicket being what it was, we thought it is the right thing to do for him to stay inside and then get 100 per cent ready for the next one," he concluded.

Speaking about Pant's playing style, Rohit said that it is Pant himself who decides what to do and there is nothing you can speak to him.

"No one knows what goes in his mind, to be honest. He decides what he wants to do. I don't think there's anything that you need to speak to him [about]. We spoke to him about 'please understand the situation' and stuff like that, but that is Rishabh - he wants to play in a certain way and then, as a captain, as a coach, we want to back that because like he has produced results for us having that mindset. So let him go and play freely," said Rohit.

Chasing a total of 107 runs, Jasprit Bumrah (2/29) showed some fight for India, but Will Young (48*) and Rachin Ravindra (39*) helped the Kiwis secure a comprehensive win.

Earlier, India had taken a 106-run lead in the second innings, scoring 462/10 in response to New Zealand's total of 402/10 in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 off 52 balls, with six fours) and skipper Rohit Sharma (52 off 63 balls, with eight fours and a six) provided a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Sarfaraz Khan then took charge, first building a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli (70 off 102 balls, with eight fours and a six) and later a 177-run stand with Rishabh Pant (99 off 105 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) to put India in the lead. However, the introduction of the new ball saw India collapse, losing seven wickets for just 54 runs as the middle order failed to contribute significantly.

William O'Rourke (3/92) and Matt Henry (3/102) took full advantage of the new ball, dismantling India's batting line-up when a massive lead seemed likely. Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee chipped in with one each.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 402 in response to India's 356. A magnificent century from Rachin Ravindra (134 off 157 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and a quickfire 65 from Tim Southee (73 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) helped lift New Zealand from 233/7 to 402, thanks to a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Devon Conway (91 off 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) also made a valuable contribution at the top.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/99) bowled well for India, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India had a nightmare start under overcast, pace-friendly conditions. Henry (5/15) and O'Rourke (4/22) tore through the Indian batting order, bundling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs. Only Jaiswal (13) and Pant (20) managed to reach double figures.

Brief Scores: India: 46 and 462 (Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99, William O'Rourke 3/92) lost to New Zealand: 402 and 110/2 (Will Young 48*, Rachin Ravindra 39*, Jasprit Bumrah 2/29).

