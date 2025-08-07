Shubman Gill set to lead North Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025

New Delhi [India], August 7 : Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill is set to lead North Zone in the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy, starting later this month, which will kick off the domestic season this year, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Indian seamers Anshul Kamboj, who made his Test debut against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy last month alongside Arshdeep Singh, are also named in the North Zone squad.

Seamer Harshit Rana, who made his Test debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year, will add more depth to North Zone's seam attack.

However, if Gill, Arshdeep or Harshit get picked in India's squad for the Asia Cup, Shubham Rohilla, Gurnoor Brar, and Anuj Thakral will replace them in the squad.

Asia Cup will kick off from September 9 to September 28, which will overlap with the Duleep Trophy, starting from August 28, with the final scheduled between September 11 and 15.

Ankit Kumar, who averaged about 59 in 14 innings for Haryana in the previous Ranji Trophy season and scored 574 runs, was named the vice-captain of the North Zone.

Nishant Sindhu, the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder, was also included in the squad alongside his Haryana teammate.

Only Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, the former captain of the India Under-19 World Cup-winning team, and Harshit Rana are the Delhi players in the squad. Currently, the three of them are competing in the Delhi Premier League T20 tournament's second season.

Five players from Jammu and Kashmir made it for the Duleep Trophy, including opener Shubham Khajuria and seamer Auqib Nabi, who was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, with 44 wickets in eight matches at an outstanding average of 13.93.

North Zone will play the domestic season's opening game against East Zone from August 28 at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

North Zone squad: Shubman Gill (c), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vc), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sindhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk).

