New Delhi [India], December 31 : India opener Shubman Gill on Sunday shared a New Year resolution that he set at the start of the year 2023 and said that this year was full of new experiences.

Gill took to his official Instagram account to post his handwritten note on December 31, 2022, and pointed out his aims for the year that was to come.

While sharing the picture, Gill wrote 'most hundred for India', 'make his family happy', 'give his best effort and be less hard on himself', 'winning World Cup for India', and 'orange cap in Indian Premier League 2023' which he aimed in 2023.

While sharing the pictures, the 24-year-old said that 2023 has been fun and full of great learnings for him.

He also hoped that in the upcoming 2024, they would be closer to their goals and achieve them.

"Exactly a year ago, I put it out into the universe. With 2023 coming to an end, the year has been full of experiences, some great fun and other great learnings. The end of the year didn't go as planned, but I can proudly say we came ever so close to our goals, giving everything we had. The coming year brings its own challenges and opportunities. Hopefully, we'll get closer to our goals in 2024. I hope all of you find love, joy, and strength in everything you do," Gill wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1hIGWyK57m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

After Hardik Pandya went back to Mumbai Indians earlier on Monday, the 'Little Prince' of Ahmedabad was handed the captaincy duties.

Gill has amassed 1373 runs in 33 innings at an average of 47.34, with three centuries and eight fifties. Last season was monumental for the opener as he slammed 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with three centuries and four fifties and was also named Orange Cap winner.

At the ODI World Cup 2023, Gill scored 354 runs after taking part in nine matches for the hosts India. His best score was 92 runs in the extravagant tournament which came against Sri Lanka.

