Shubman Gill starts practising in nets ahead of clash against Pakistan

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 12 : In good news for cricket fans, batter Shubman Gill has started practising in nets ahead of India's World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan at Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Shubman Gill arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Sources said he practiced for an hour on Thursday. The young right-handed batsman's participation in the upcoming high-voltage ODI World Cup match against Pakistan on Saturday still remains uncertain.

The Indian opener was in Chennai where he was being treated for dengue, and could not take part in India's first two matches of the tournament against Australia and Afghanistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that talented opener Shubman Gill will stay in Chennai and will not travel with the squad for the Men in Blue's ODI World Cup clash against Afghanistan.

In 20 ODIs this year, Gill has scored 1,230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of just above 105. He has scored five centuries and five fifties this year, with the best of 208.

In India's previous match against Afghanistan, the Men in Blue clinched an 8-wicket win against Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan side. Set a target of 273 after pacer Jasprit Bumrah's heroic 4/39, India won the match after the top order consisting of skipper Rohit Sharma (131*), Ishan Kishan (47) and Virat Kohli (55*) and fired Men in Blue towards a with more than 14 overs left.

