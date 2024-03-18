Shubman Gill sweats it out in nets ahead of IPL 2024

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 18 : Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill started sweating it out in nets ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from March 22 onwards.

The official social media of Gujarat Titans posted a video of Gill practising and showcasing his trademark drives, jabs and slogs. He will be taking over the captaincy of the franchise after Hardik Pandya's move to his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

"Captain Gill Unfiltered #AavaDe | #GTKarshe | #TATAIPL2024," said the Instagram post caption.

https://www.instagram.com/gujarat_titans/reel/C4qTEcyt4xb/?hl=en

Gill was the Orange Cap winner in the last edition, scoring 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of over 157.8, with three centuries and four fifties. His best score was 129.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arenaMA Chidambaram Stadium.

Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians will square off against each other in a mouth-watering campaign opening clash on March 24 at Ahmedabad.

The fixture has gained a lot of hype because of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's move to his former franchise MI following two great seasons with GT, which saw him win the trophy with the side as captain in their debut season back in 2022.

Pandya will be leading MI this time, replacing Rohit Sharma while Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy of GT.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor