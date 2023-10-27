Shubman Gill takes special training in Lucknow ahead of India-England match

By Vipul Kashyap

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 : Batsman Subhman Gill was one of the players who attended the optional training section on Friday at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where Team India will be facing England in their next clash on Sunday.

Gill who bated normally in the nets suddenly called a member of the staff with special stuff, like a badminton racket and tennis ball.

Following this he practised a short ball as he was dismissed in a short ball against New Zealand and this time he didn't want to repeat the mistake.

Coming to India's previous game against New Zealand, which Rohit Sharma's side won easily. Sharma's side put New Zealand to bat first.

'Men in Blue' were off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay. But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game.

However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

India needed 274 in the second inning to register their fifth successive win, and they were successful in achieving it.

In the run chase of 274 runs, India started off well with a 71-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma (46 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (26 in 31 balls, with five fours).

India did lose Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27) and Suryakumar Yadav, but Virat Kohli (95* in 104 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (39* in 44 balls, three fours and a six) guided India to a four-wicket win with two overs to spare.

Lockie Ferguson (2/63) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner got a wicket each.

Mohammed Shami was the 'Player of the Match' after his sensational five-wicket haul.

The 'Men in Blue' are currently standing at the top place of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 10 points and have a net run rate of +1.353.

