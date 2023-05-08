Shubman Gill to lend his voice to Indian Spider-Man in Spider-Man

Team India cricketer Shubman Gill will lend his voice to Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the upcoming Sony Pictures’ animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the right-handed batter, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, announced on Monday. “Thrilled to give my voice for the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. Trailer dropping soon! Get ready for some web-slinging action,” Shubhman wrote on Instagram.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will feature the first-ever Indian Spider-Man on the big screen.Speaking about lending his voice to the Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar, Shubman said, “I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man in the Hindi and Punjabi versions was such a remarkable experience for me. I already feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie.”Shony Panjikaran, general manager and head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India, said, “June 2 will indeed be a momentous occasion for all Spider-Man fans across the country, and we are sure that everyone will shower the same love on this film as they did on Spider-Man: No Way Home. We are so excited to collaborate with Shubman Gill, as he’s not only a youth icon but also a true hero, having represented our country so well in international cricket while enthralling millions of fans with his on-ground heroics.”Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the best-animated feature trophy at the 91st Academy Awards.