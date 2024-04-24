Shubman Gill to play 100th IPL game as Gujarat locks horns with Delhi today

New Delhi [India], April 24 : As he takes the field for Gujarat Titans (GT) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, skipper Shubman Gill will be featuring in the 100th match of his career in the cash-rich league.

GT will be locking horns with DC in a mid-table clash in Delhi on Wednesday. In their last match, Delhi managed to beat Gujarat comprehensively, skittling out the 2022 champions for just 89 runs and chasing it easily. GT won its previous league match against Punjab Kings while DC registered a heavy loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Since his debut with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) following the ICC U19 World Cup win, Gill has managed to carve out an enviable IPL career within such a short span that not many have been able to.

In 99 matches, Gill has scored 3,088 runs at an average of 38.12 and a strike rate of 38.12, with three centuries and 20 fifties. His best score is 129. He is already the 25th-highest run-scorer in league's history.

Gill represented KKR from 2018-21 and the franchise played a crucial role in his development as a cricketer. He was given backing right from the first season, getting to play 13 matches, in which he scored 203 runs at an average of 33.83 and a strike rate of 146.04, with a knock of 57* as his solitary fifty.

He went on to star in franchise's brilliant 2021 season, where it first won just three out of its first eight games but made it to the finals. He was his franchise's highest-run getter and overall eighth-highest run-getter with 478 runs in 17 matches at an average of 28.11 and a strike rate of 118.90, with three half-centuries and the best score of 57.

Gill preserved his best for the knockout stages, scoring a quickfire 29 in 18 in a low-scoring eliminator against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where KKR chased down 139 with two balls to go. Later, his useful knocks of 46 and 51 during the Qualifier two against Delhi Capitals and final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced to the world that he was ready for big games.

KKR parted ways with Gill in the 2022 season. In 58 matches for KKR, Gill made 1,417 runs at an average of 31.49 and a strike rate of 123.00, with 10 fifties and best score of 76.

He signed with Gujarat Titans for the 2022 season and won the title with them in their debut season. Gill starred in this winning season, ending as the second-highest run-getter for GT with 483 runs in 16 games at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 132.33. He also scored four half-centuries, with his best score being 96. Gill's unbeaten 45* in the final helped the franchise chase down 131 runs in a low-scoring clash against Rajasthan Royals.

These seasons served as a trailer for what Gill could accomplish. The batter's game was elevated multifold during the next season as he found runs and the ball found the middle of his bat like never before. Gill took home the 'Player of the Tournament' and 'Orange Cap' honours for scoring the most runs in the season, with 890 runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80. His best score was 129 in just 60 balls, scored against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier two. GT finished as runners-up to CSK.

In the ongoing season, Gill has scored 298 runs in eight matches at an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 146.80. He has struck two fifties, with the best score of 89*.

With GT, Gill has scored 1,671 runs in 41 innings at an average of 46.42 and a strike rate of over 147, with three tons and 10 fifties and the best score of 129.

Promising rookie seasons, crucial knocks during knockout matches, IPL trophy, Orange Cap, Player of the Tournament award and captaincy. Gill has ticked a lot of franchise cricket boxes at such a young age of 24. Could he become the next captain to lead Gujarat to glory?

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor