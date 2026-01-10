Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna praise Kotambi Stadium ahead of IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : Team India ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill, batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, and pacer Prasidh Krishna heaped praise on Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium ahead of the first India vs New Zealand ODI of the three-match series, starting on Sunday.

The Kotambi stadium will host its first-ever One-Day International match when India host New Zealand in the ODI series opener on January 11.

Ahead of the match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India uploaded a video on social media, with Gill, Jaiswal and Krishna hailing the Kotambi Stadium facilities.

Gill praised the Kotambi Stadium, highlighting the quality of the facilities and the spacious dressing rooms. He said these aspects are always important for players, along with the condition of the ground, which he described as "very beautiful."

"The stadium seems pretty amazing, even the facilities and the dressing room is very spacious. It's one thing that we always look for in a stadium, you know, how good the dressing room is, how good the ground is, the ground is also very beautiful," Gill said.

Set to play his first ODI series as captain in India, Gill expressed his excitement ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODIs.

"Obviously very excited, my first series in India as a captain in the ODI, so very excited and looking forward for the challenge. I think everyone has come through pretty well, they've all played the domestic games, so everyone is in good touch and very excited to play against the Kiwis," he added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also praised the stadium's overall setup, highlighting the quality of the outfield, pitch, dressing room, and recovery facilities.

"It's a very beautiful stadium and the outfield is very good, the wicket is also very good, and the dressing room and recovery room is also very good. So it's a lot of fun to come here, the overall setup, the infrastructure is very good, so I'm really enjoying it, actually. It's a very good feeling, people here have a lot of craze for cricket, so it's going to be a lot of fun, we'll enjoy a lot, so looking forward to that," Jaiswal said.

Prasidh Krishna said he was excited to return to the venue, recalling his side Karnataka's win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final in Vadodara last year. He added that the excellent facilities, including the pool, gym, and practice areas, made the experience even more special.

Prasidh Krishna said, "I mean, I'm excited because exactly about a year back we came here, played the Vijay Hazare quarter semis and finals, and we ended up being the champions, so I'm quite excited to play on these grounds. And otherwise, I think it's such a great facility as soon as you come in, the pool, the gym area, the practice facilities and all is so good, so really excited for it," Krishna said.

