Shubman said take slip I said no then Rohit bhai said..: Harshit Rana spills beans about Owen's dismissal

Sydney [Australia], October 26 : Speedster Harshit Rana spilt the beans about the conversation that took place between him and India captain Shubman Gill and the role of former skipper Rohit Sharma that led to Mitchell Owen's dismissal in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

In the 38th over of the first innings, before the fourth ball, Gill instructed Harshit to keep a slip in place. However, Harshit refused to do so. Rohit stepped forward, told Harshit to place the first slip and moved to the position himself. On the next ball, Harshit hit the hard length and induced an outside edge, which flew to Rohit. The moment Harshit saw Rohit take the catch, a sense of relief got to him.

"The (Mitchell) Owen wicket, I am going to tell you a thing. Before I was going to bowl to Owen, Shubman said to keep a slip, and I said I didn't need it. Then Rohit Bhai said, 'Keep the slip,' so he went there, and the first ball went to the slip. I was like, thank God," Harshit said while speaking to Washington Sundar in a candid chat in a video posted by the BCCI.

Last year, Harshit made his debut during the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth against Australia. He took his international journey with a three-wicket haul, and since the conclusion of the series, he returned to Down Under for the first time with more experience. This time, when Harshit charged at Australian batters, he was much more aware of the lengths he had to target, and it was reflected in his figures of 4/39 in his 8.4-over spell.

"It is a blessed feeling for me because I never thought that I would come here again, since one year ago I made my debut here for India. I can't describe that feeling, but yeah, I am really happy. Last time I was new, but when I came again, it was in my mind what length I can bowl, and it helped me a lot. I knew which length I had to hit," he added.

Harshit's sizzling spell forced Australia to pack their bags on 236. In reply, Captain Gill fell on 24, which led to Rohit and Virat Kohli joining hands at the crease to steer India to victory. Rohit returned unbeaten on 121(125), while Virat walked back with a sublime 74* off 81, silencing their critics, who asked for their retirement after the end of the tour.

