Sikandar Raza Suffers Personal Tragedy As Younger Brother Muhammad Mahdi Passes Away at 13

Zimbabwe cricket captain Sikandar Raza is mourning the loss of his younger brother, Muhammad Mahdi, who died on December 29 at the age of 13. Zimbabwe Cricket said Mahdi, who was born with haemophilia, passed away due to health complications. He was laid to rest on December 30 at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare.
“Zimbabwe Cricket extends its heartfelt condolences to Sikandar Raza and his family during this profoundly difficult time,” the board said in a statement. “May Allah grant them comfort and strength, and may Muhammad Mahdi’s soul rest in eternal peace.”
The loss comes as Raza prepares to lead Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin in February. He recently played for the Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20 2025, scoring 171 runs and taking 10 wickets in 10 matches.
Raza’s leadership will be crucial for Zimbabwe in the upcoming global tournament. The cricket community has expressed support for the family during this difficult time.