Sikkim Cricket Ground lights up with historic floodlight installation

Mining (Sikkim) [India], May 19 : The Sikkim Cricket Ground in Mining marked a major milestone in the state's sporting history with the installation of state-of-the-art high-mast LED floodlights, officially inaugurated on the evening of May 18 by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

This development makes the venue capable of hosting day-night matches and high-definition live broadcasts for the first time in Sikkim.

The project, worth Rs 12.2 crore, was fully funded by the Government of Sikkim and executed by the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA). The work commenced in December 2024 and was completed on April 18. The lighting system features four 44-meter-high masts, each equipped with 64 high-powered LED floodlights, totalling 256 lights. Each light has a capacity of 1.2 kW, and the system provides an impressive 2800 lux illumination at the pitch well above the required standard for televised cricket.

Justice Biswanath Somadder, Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, along with Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, the Chief Administrator-cum-Cabinet Secretary, and senior department officials, were present at the grand inauguration.

SICA President Tika Subba expressed his gratitude to both the state government and the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) for making this dream a reality.

"Thanks to the government, with the help of the government as well as the BCCI, today we are able to install this historic floodlight," he said.

Subba also pointed out the longstanding issue of poor lighting at the ground, which hindered match scheduling and overall gameplay.

To commemorate the occasion, a friendly match was held between the SICA President XI and the Chief Secretary XI. Batting first, the Chief Secretary XI posted 121/9 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, the SICA President XI chased down the target in 19.4 overs, winning the game with five wickets in hand.

The LED floodlights, built to meet international standards, come with a five-year manufacturer's warranty and promise low maintenance, ensuring that Sikkim cricket takes a giant step forward in infrastructure and visibility.

Chief Minister Tamang also confirmed that preparations are underway for a potential visit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Sikkim government has received confirmation regarding PM Modi's visit. Several meetings have taken place...29th May is the tentative date, though it is not 100% confirmed yet," Tamang said.

