Siliguri Strikers assembles strong women's squad for season 2 of Bengal Pro T20 League; retains marquee player Priyanka Bala

Siliguri (West Bengal)[India], May 6 : Siliguri Strikers has picked a strong women's squad in the recently held women's players draft of the upcoming Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2, which will take place from May 16 to June 4, 2025 in MGR Sports Academy, Dubrajpur.

Indian cricketer Priyanka Bala, who has played for Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL), has been retained by Servotech Siliguri Strikers as women's team Marquee player following the draft.

Expressing confidence in the team's composition, Servotech Sports, Director, Rishabh Bhatia stated, "We have assembled a well-rounded women's squad with a blend of experienced players and promising young talent. Our focus has been on creating a team that embodies the spirit and aspirations of North Bengal."

Hemant Dogra, Head of Cricket at Servotech Sports, added, "We've strategically picked fast-bowling all-rounders and spin all-rounders to ensure a perfect balance in the team. This combination will provide us with the flexibility and depth needed to compete at the highest level."

A total of 128 women players were drafted from a pool of 188 cricketers in the second edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League and Siliguri Strikers have picked a strong squad.

Carrying the pride and cricketing spirit of North Bengal, the Servotech Siliguri Strikers will represent the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong. With a strong foundation built in Season 1, the franchise now aims to elevate its performance and go one step further this year.

Full Squad: Priyanka Bala (Marquee Player), Sneha Gupta, Tithi Das, Jhumpa Roy, Ratna Burman, Ananya Halder, Mouli Mondal, Anindita Nath, Swastika Kundu, Puja Adhikari, Sumana Mondal, Supritha Sarkar, Snigdha Bag, Nafisa Yasmin, Ritu Gayen, Soumi Roy.

