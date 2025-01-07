Simon Taufel to umpire in opening match of ILT20 season 3

Dubai [UAE], January 7 : Australian umpire, Simon Taufel, widely regarded as one of the best in the history of the sport, returns to lead the International League T20 (ILT20) season 3 match officials panel. Taufel will be joined by Roshan Mahanama as the pair serve as match referees for the T20 tournament. Notably, Taufel's association with the ILT20 extends into its third season.

Renowned for officiating historic matches such as the 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final and the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup final, Taufel will also perform duties as an umpire for the opening match of the season (January 11) that will feature Dubai Capitals and reigning champions MI Emirates in a rematch of season 2's final. The season opener will also be umpired by Shiju Mannil while Leslie Reifer and Bismillah Jan Shinwari will officiate as third and fourth umpires respectively with Roshan Mahanama as the match referee.

The first double-header Sunday of the ILT20 season 3, on January 12, will feature South Africa's Adrian Holdstock and Afghanistan's Bismillah Jan Shinwari as the umpires for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs. Desert Vipers showdown at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Later in the day, Afghanistan's Ahmad Shah Pakteen and ex- English player, Alex Wharf (13 ODIs for England) will officiate the Gulf Giants vs. Sharjah Warriorz game at Dubai International Stadium.

Reflecting the international spirit of the ILT20, Sri Lanka's Ruchira Palliyaguru, Australia's Rodney Tucker and Paul Wilson, England's Martin Saggers (three Tests for England), UAE's Shiju Mannil, Akbar Khan, and Aasif Iqbal make up the esteemed list of umpires officiating in the 34-match cricketing extravaganza. Simon Taufel and Roshan Mahanama will alternate as match referees throughout the tournament. The collective experience and expertise of the match officials panel will ensure the tournament meets the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

During the tournament, ICC Umpire Coach Dennis Burns would deliver coaching and upskilling sessions to the UAE umpires.

"I am thrilled to return to the ILT20 for its third season. This league has set a benchmark for T20 tournaments worldwide, not only for the opportunities it provides international and local players but also for match officials in the region to officiate in a tournament that upholds the highest standards. Like Season 2, we will be continuing with specialist TV umpires - Paul Wilson and Leslie Reifer across the competition," Simon Taufel said, according to an ILT20 release.

"It's a privilege to work alongside such a talented group of umpires and contribute to the growth of the game in the UAE," he added.

The ILT20 season 3 will be launched with an ening ceremony which will be headlined by epic performances by Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Sonam Bajwa who are set to captivate the spectators at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, January 11 with enthralling performances on their blockbuster songs. Renowned Bollywood producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani and Ridhima Pathak will emcee the opening ceremony.

The six ILT20 franchises have retained some of the biggest names in T20 cricket for season 3. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will continue to represent the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, while Alex Hales and Sherfane Rutherford remain with the Desert Vipers. The Dubai Capitals have retained David Warner and Rovman Powell, with Chris Jordan and Shimron Hetmyer staying on for the Gulf Giants. MI Emirates will feature Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hossein once again, and the Sharjah Warriorz have brought back Adil Rashid, a wildcard pick in season 2, alongside Johnson Charles.

England's Jason Roy returns to the league, now with the Sharjah Warriorz, after making two appearances for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last season. Sharjah has further bolstered their squad with the addition of New Zealand's Tim Southee, who will lead the team in his first season with the league.

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder is set to join the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders after playing for the Dubai Capitals in the previous season.

Season 3 will also welcome several exciting fresh additions. Fakhar Zaman and Lockie Ferguson will feature for the Desert Vipers, Shai Hope joins the Dubai Capitals, and Roston Chase joins the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Matthew Wade and Ibrahim Zadran will add strength to the Sharjah Warriorz and Gulf Giants, respectively, while Romario Shepherd is set to debut for MI Emirates, the release said.

The third season of the ILT20 will run from January 11 to February 9.

