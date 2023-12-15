Siraj bags 'Impact Fielder of the T20I Series' medal after India's 106-run win over Proteas

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 15 : Following India's 106-run win against South Africa in the final T20I match of the three-game series at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday, 'Men in Blue' speedster Mohammed Siraj received 'Impact Fielder of the T20I Series' medal for his fielding efforts.

Left-handed batter Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the other two contenders who were nominated for the medal.

While announcing the winner, Indian fielding coach T Dilip said that renowned 'Impact Fielder' medal will be given after every series and not following every game.

"We know all the excellence the fielding medal has created during the ODI World Cup and credit to the boys for making it very special. Going forward, instead of presenting the medal after every game, now we are introducing 'Impact fielder of the Series'. We are recognizing the consistency, fitness, skills and impact you make throughout the series," Dilip said.

The Indian fielding coach showered praise on Rinku Singh and called him a 'versatile fielder' who is needed in T20 matches.

He also hailed youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal for taking crucial catches.

"He is been working hard not only in other skills but also in making sure he has enough time to practice for fielding and making sure that he is taking those crucial catches and being there at the right place at the right time," he added.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1735507845490282543?s=20

Dilip lauded Suraj's performance in the ODI World Cup as well as in the three-game T20I series against South Africa.

"He is a man who has shown a lot of awareness and his skillset has been amazing that too being a fast bowler. We often talk about making a difference in the field not in just one match which he brought throughout the ODI World Cup and still it's going on. Today he made a difference on the field," he added.

After winning the medal, the Indian pacer said that he had been waiting for the medal since the World Cup and finally got hold of it.

"I have been waiting for this from the World Cup and finally I got it. The lesson of this is never give up," Siraj said.

Recapping the match, India was put to bat first by South Africa. Shubman Gill (12) continued his disappointing T20I run and Tilak Varma scored a golden duck, reducing India to 29/2.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 in 41 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (100 in 56 balls, with seven fours and eight sixes) lifted India with a 112-run stand.

Suryakumar completed his record-equalling fourth T20I ton and got some support from Rinku Singh (14) helping India reach 201/7 in 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/26) and Lizaad Williams (2/46) were top bowlers for South Africa.

Chasing 202 runs for victory, South Africa was put on the back foot right from the start with quick wickets. Only David Miller (35 in 25 balls with two fours and two sixes) and skipper Aiden Markram (25 in 14 balls with one four and two sixes) could post decent knocks as a five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav (5/17) blew away Proteas and bundled them out for 95 in 13.5 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja took two scalps while Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar got one wicket each. Suryakumar walked away with the 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Series' awards for scoring a fifty and a century in two matches.

