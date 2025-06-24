"Skills being honed for national, also world stage": Jyotiraditya Scindia lauds Madhya Pradesh League

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 24 : Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday praised Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) for nurturing cricketing talent and elevating the state's presence on national and international platforms.

Speaking ahead of the final match of the ongoing MPL season, Scindia said Gwalior is on course to "touch new heights in the field of sports."

The final will be played between the Bhopal Leopards and the Chambal Ghariyals in Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium.

Highlighting the success of the league, which was launched last year, the minister said, "After the formation of this league, by finding and giving opportunities to the Navratnas of our state, their skills are being fully honed not only on the national stage but also on the world stage."

Scindia pointed to the growing influence of MPL players, stating that 11 players from the league were picked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year alone. He also celebrated the achievement of Rajat Patidar, who has played in MPL and led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their maiden IPL title in the 18th edition of the tournament.

"Last year itself, 11 players got a chance in the IPL edition, and the captain of the team that won the IPL this year was also from our Madhya Pradesh League," he said.

"Rajat Patidar captained well and the RCB team got a chance to win the cup for the first time in the 18th edition, after 18 years," Scindia remarked, extending his congratulations to the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), Gwalior Division, and everyone involved.

Scindia also emphasised gender equality in sports development within the state.

"I want to make it clear that in our state, the young men have as much talent as the young women," he said.

With the final match of the MPL scheduled for the evening, the minister expressed confidence that the match will be interesting.

"We are fully confident that the final match will be very exciting," he concluded.

