Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expresses her delight over India's gold medal success in Asian Games

New Delhi [India], September 28 : India's women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her delight after they secured a gold medal for the nation in the ongoing Asian Games.

India secured a gold medal following their triumph over Sri Lanka in the final of the women's cricket. Harmapreet was absent in India's first two games as she was serving a two-match match ban due to her on-field actions in India's tour of Bangladesh.

Even with her absence the Indian team coped well in the quarterfinal and semifinal and made their way to the final.

"There was a different kind of pressure here (at the Asian Games) because we have always performed well in front of the Asian teams. We are happy that we won gold," Harmanpreet said while speaking to reporters.

At the felicitation event of Asian Games athletes, Harmanpreet thanked the fans for their support as well as wishes and said, "Thank you for praying & supporting us...And thank you so much for inviting us here. Definitely, after getting the prize money, all the sports person we all are feeling really good."

Indian opener Shafali Verma who is also a member of the gold-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team at the Asian Games talked about the emotions she felt during the medal ceremony and said, "This is a great achievement for us & I had goosebumps when the national anthem was played. Winning a gold medal is a huge thing for us."

Coming to the match, the 'Women in Blue' opted to bat first and set a target of 117/7 after Smriti Mandhana played a stunning knock of 46 runs. Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues played a 42-run inning.

For Sri Lanka, Udeshika Prabodhani took 2/16, Inoka Ranaweera scalped two wickets for 21 runs while Sugandika Kumari also cleared up two scalps for 30.

Chasing a low target, India restricted Sri Lanka to 97/8 to win the first-ever gold. Titas led the bowling lineup and took three wickets for just six runs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets while Devika Vaidya picked up one wicket.

