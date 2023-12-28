Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pinpoints one area where India weren't up to mark against Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that their fielding aspect of their game wasn't up to the mark during their six-wicket defeat against Australia in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Australia's women's team completed the second-highest successful chase in the history of women's cricket following their six-wicket triumph over India.

After the game, Hamanpreet stated that the score was good but dew made it hard for the bowlers.

"I think we managed a good score, but I think the fielding was not up to the mark. It is something that didn't really work well for us. After a while, dew was there but the bowlers were trying their best to attack the stumps, but fielding was something I feel played a really big role today. Pooja got us back into the game with her batting and we need to keep doing the right things. Just need to back ourselves and play that aggressive brand of cricket," Harmanpreet said after the game.

The World Champions, even without Meg Lanning, comfortably chased down the total of 283 with 21 balls to spare.

India were running high on confidence after Renuka Singh dismissed Australia skipper Alyssa Healy for a three-ball duck.

But the joy on the faces of the players soon washed away after Phoebe Litchfield (78) and Ellyse Perry (75) put up a 148-run stand.

After their dismissals, Beth Mooney (42) and Tahlia McGrath (68*) ensured that the visitors chased down the target with ease and registered a historic win.

For India, Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar scored runs at a brisk pace to form a 50-run partnership in 42 balls to take India to a fighting total.

India's women's team reached the 250-run mark in 46.3 overs and Vastrakar also went on to score her half-century in just 39 balls.

Rodrigues was dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner for 82 out of 77, hitting seven boundaries. Vastrakar remained unbeaten on 62 from 46 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes to guide the hosts to 282/8 in 50 overs.

