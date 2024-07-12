Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite decodes West Indies' defeat against England at Lord's

London [UK], July 12 : After his side's loss against England in the first Test match at Lord's, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said that the Caribbeans were behind the game from the start.

West Indies conceded a massive defeat against England by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's on Friday.

Speaking after the match, Brathwaite said that he was 'disappointed' with their performance in the game. He pointed out that they could have done better with the ball by being more disciplined.

"Obviously disappointed with ourselves. With the bat, batting first, scoring just 100 odd, we were pretty much behind the game. With the bat we didn't come to the party this game at all in both innings. With the ball still could be better and more disciplined but still a positive in that for the moment. I do believe it but the guys have to believe it as well. They have a lot of ability and talent and it's just about coming here and showcasing. This is the world stage, pitted against a good team. I believe in the guys. They just got to stay mentally strong after a defeat. It is a bit of pressure yes, but got be strong mentally," Brathwaite said.

Recapping the first Test match between England and West Indies, Anderson took the first wicket of the day at Lord's sending back Joshua Da Silva to all but put an end to West Indies' fight.

But while Anderson showcased his wares one final time, there was Gus Atkinson, on Test debut, who etched his name onto the Lord's honours board with a ten-wicket haul - a proper handing over of the baton if ever there was one.

Earlier, England had taken a big first-innings lead with five batters crossing the half-century mark in a total of 371. Gus Atkinson's seven-wicket haul had helped bowl West Indies out for 121 on day one of the Test match.

With a 250-run lead in the bag, England seamers fired away on day two to reduce West Indies to six wickets down by stumps. While Atkinson once again shone, Anderson set the tone with a peach that seamed back in to castle Kraigg Brathwaite as the Three Lions beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor