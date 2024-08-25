Skipper Najmul Hossain gives 'credit to all Bangladesh bowlers' after win over Pakistan in 1st Test

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 25 : After his side's 10-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto gave all the credit to the bowlers for the historic victory.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shanto said that they have worked hard in the last few days. He praised both Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz for their stupendous bowling performance with the ball.

The Bangladesh skipper also hoped to continue their form to the second match of the series.

"Especially in the last 10-15 days, we have worked really hard. Credit goes to all the bowlers, Nahid bowled really well, Shakib was also good and Mehidy bowled with a lot of control and bowled the right lines and lengths. Playing after a long time it's difficult for an opener but the way he (Shadman) and Zakir batted, it really helped our team. Hopefully, they continue their form. Mushfiqur for the last 15-17 years has done really well and he is not tiring, he is playing with the same intensity. He played really well in these hot conditions. I'm not only giving credit to him but all the fifteen members of our squad," Najmul Hossain said.

Recapping the first match of the series, the Rawalpindi Test had a damp start due to a delayed beginning caused by a wet outfield, but by the fifth day, it had transformed into an action-packed thriller.

Even though only 41 overs were being played on the first day, the visitors got off to a strong start, bagging four crucial wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stepped up for Pakistan on Day 2, each scoring a century to rescue the hosts. Rizwan was especially resilient after making an unbeaten 171 in a marathon innings that left him cramping by the day's end. With an eye on forcing a result, Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim (191) and Shadnam Islam (93) displayed a stupendous performance, making Pakistan toil in the field for much of Day 4. Both came agonisingly close to significant milestones but fell just short.

In the beginning of Day 5 at 23/1, Pakistan crumbled, being bowled out for just 146, with only Rizwan offering resistance through a fighting half-century. Bangladesh's spinners stole the show, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking four wickets and Shakib Al Hasan adding three more.

The visitors needed just 30 runs for a historic win, which they achieved in under seven overs without losing a wicket.

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the historic win in the first Test.

