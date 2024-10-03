Skipper Paul Stirling hopes Ireland will make a comeback against South Africa in ODI series

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 3 : Skipper Paul Stirling hopes that Ireland will make a comeback against South Africa in the upcoming matches of the three-game ODI series.

South Africa clinched a massive 139-run victory over Ireland in the first ODI match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. Following the win, South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Stirling put up a sluggish performance in the first ODI match against South Africa. He scored two runs from two balls while batting during the run chase.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Stirling said that the pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium was turning in the evening. The skipper heaped praise on Gavin Hoey and said he did well in the last five overs of the first innings.

"It (the surface) did a couple of things I didn't expect, it did move around in the evening. Few disappointing things and hopefully we can come back better on Friday. That (dropped catches) could have possibly cost us and not the only thing that cost us, probably would have made things easier for us. He (Gavin Hoey) bowled well and came back brilliantly in the last 5 overs," Stirling said after the match.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, South Africa decided to bat against Ireland on Wednesday.

Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Rickelton (91 runs from 102 balls, 7 fours and 3 sixes) gave his side a fiery start in the first inning. Tristan Stubbs (79 runs from 86 balls, 2 fours and 4 sixes) also displayed a stunning performance in the first inning and helped South Africa to set a 272-run target.

At the end of the first innings, Lungi Ngidi (20* runs from 17 balls, 1 four and 1 six) and Ottneil Baartman (3* runs from 3 balls) were unbeaten at the crease to propel South Africa to 271/9.

Mark Adair led the Irish bowling attack and picked up four wickets in his 10-over spell.

During the run chase, the Irish batting lineup was sloppy and no one could cross the 30-run mark.

The Proteas bowlers were on fire in the second innings and were successful in restricting Ireland to 132 by the end of the 32nd over.

George Dockrell (21 runs from 32 balls, 2 fours), Curtis Campher (20 runs from 36 balls, 2 fours and 1 six), and Andrew Balbirnie (20 runs from 28 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) were the top performers for Ireland while batting.

Lizaad Williams led the South Africa bowling attack and helped his side clinch a massive 139-run victory in the first ODI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor