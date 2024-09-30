Skipper Paul Stirling pinpoints reason behind Ireland's 10-run win over South Africa in 2nd T20I

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 30 : Following their 10-run win over South Africa in the second T20I match of the series, Ireland skipper Paul Stirling said that they wanted to add an extra 15-20 runs on the scoreboard while batting in the first inning.

Stirling played a 52-run knock from 31 balls at a strike rate of 167.74. He slammed 7 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Stirling said that the Proteas managed to squeeze the Irish side in the last 4 overs. He added that there was less dew during the match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

"Halfway, we wanted an extra 15-20 runs. Again, they managed to squeeze us in the last 4 overs, and we felt we were under-par, there was less dew and we managed to get over the line. You need time at the crease, to get a pace of the wicket, if not we mistime it and with new batters coming in you always have a chance. We went bang bang here and there, we are obviously delighted with the win, could have gone either way. We were behind the eight-ball for most of the time, we are over the man with the result and hopefully we will bring that into the ODI series," Stirling said after the end of the match.

Recapping the match, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. The opening pair of skipper Paul Stirling (52 in 31 balls, with seven fours and a six) and opener Adair (100 in 58 balls, with five fours and nine sixes) put on 137 runs for the first wicket and scored the majority of the runs by themselves, taking the team to 195/6 in their 20 overs.

Wiaan Mulder (4/51) was the top bowler for SA. Patrick Kruger, Lizaad Williams, and Lungi Ngidi got a scalp each.

In the run-chase, the opening pair of Ryan Rickelton (36 in 22 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Reeza Hendricks went all guns blazing with a 50-run stand for the first wicket. It was followed by 71-run stand for second wicket between Hendricks (51 in 32 balls, with six fours and a six) and Matthew Breetzke (51 in 41 balls, with three fours and two sixes). But after dismissal of these batters, Proteas experienced an unfortunate batting collapse and ended at 185/9 in their 20 overs, just 10 runs short of a win.

Mark Adair (4/31) and Graham Hume (3/25) were the top bowlers for Ireland.

Ross was given the 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Series' awards for scoring 118 runs in two matches.

The two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw.

