Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 17 : India skipper Rohit Sharma rooted for the Indian youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Dhruv Jurel to become all-format players for the country.

The young trio are back after their impressive show in Test colours for India against England earlier this year.

With time, Jaiswal, Sarfaraz, and Jurel are being nurtured and groomed. Rohit is confident in their ability to become top players for the nation.

"Honestly, you don't need to speak too much to them. They're very new to Test cricket, Jaiswal, Jurel, Sarfaraz, all of them. We saw glimpses of what they can do with the bat, and Jurel, especially, with his gloves behind the stumps," Rohit said in the pre-series press conference against Bangladesh.

"They have everything required to be top players for India in all three formats. Now, obviously, with time, we have to nurture and groom them. We have to keep talking to them, which we will do," he added.

Jurel earned his maiden Test cap for India against England in the 3rd Test in Rajkot. In his debut Test, the young wicketkeeper batter played a promising 46-run knock.

In the fourth Test, he played a match-saving knock of 90 (149) in the first inning, which propelled India's score to 307.

Sarfaraz acted as the backbone of the Indian middle order. He garnered 200 in three matches at an average of 50.00.

Young southpaw Jaiswal ended the series as the leading run-getter with a whopping 712 runs at a staggering average of 89.00.

Rohit is pleased with the way the three youngsters are showing their hunger to play cricket for India and taste success.

"But at the end of the day, when you're playing a sport like this, it all depends on what you think in your mind. I think they're very clear about what they want to do. They're very hungry to play cricket for India, and they are hungry for success as well," Rohit remarked.

India's first Test against Bangladesh will begin on Thursday in Chennai. The second Test will be played in Kanpur, kicking off on September 27.

India's squad for the 1st Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

