Skipper Rohit Sharma spends time with Iyer during practice session, gives batting tip

By Vipul Kashyap

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 6 : Ahead of their World Cup campaign opener against Australia in Chennai, the Indian cricket team engaged in a practice session on Friday, during which team captain Rohit Sharma was seen providing batting advice to Shreyas Iyer.

He was visibly talking to Iyer about various aspects of batting, including stance, shot selection, and maintaining balance while playing shots.

Iyer who marked his return in the Asian Cup seems to be in fine touch and could play at No. 4 in the campaign opener against the 'Baggy Greens'.

Stalwart batter Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were also tuning up their shots in the nets. Meanwhile, the majority of the team were enjoying a session with football which also included head coach Rahul Dravid.

As the entire team continues to prepare for the campaign opener, a major question still lurks on the availability of Subhman Gill.

Shubman who is brimming with potential established himself as India's opening batter for the future by ending the Asia Cup as the top scorer with 302 runs at an average of 75.50.

But earlier on Friday it was reported that Shubman was unwell and suffering from dengue fever. Rahul Dravid provided an update on his current situation and said the medical team has not ruled him out of their World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday.

"He's feeling better today than he was yesterday so that is a positive and the medical team is monitoring on a day-to-day basis. We will see whatever decision the medical team takes and we'll see how he feels the day after tomorrow. The medical team hadn't ruled him out yet," Dravid said in the pre-match press conference.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

