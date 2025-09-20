SL vs BAN LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 1 in India

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl against Sri Lanka in the first Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Sri Lanka enter the round unbeaten after winning both their group matches. Bangladesh will aim to bounce back against the same opponent after losing their previous meeting in the group stage. Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Channels airing the game include Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, and Sony Sports Ten 5. The live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. Viewers need a subscription to access the match online.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das explained the decision to bowl first. "When I saw the first leg, all the matches were won by the teams batting second. Also, unsure about the pitch. We are excited to play the game. Two changes. Sohan and Rishad not playing," he said during the toss.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said the team is sticking with the same squad. "We would have done the same thing. It's a used pitch. Lot of young players have come into the side since 2021 and are maturing. We are going with the same team," Asalanka said.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 1 Live Streaming Info

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Super 4, Match 1, Asia Cup 2025

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming in India:

Platforms: SonyLIV app and website

Telecast on TV in India:

Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, Sony Sports Ten 5

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 1 Weather Report and Pitch Report of Dubai

There is no chance of rain during the match. The temperature in Dubai is expected to reach a high of 41°C and drop to around 31°C at night.

The Dubai pitch has been slow in this edition of the Asia Cup. Bowlers are expected to get assistance early, while batters will need patience in the first 10 overs. Batting becomes easier as the ball comes onto the bat after the initial overs. Dew in the second innings may make it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball. Scores of 170-180 in the first innings are considered competitive. Teams chasing should aim to restrict the opposition to below 160.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 1 Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh Playing XI: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman