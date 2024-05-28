SL vs NED: Sri Lanka Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl First Against Netherlands in ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Netherlands in the fourth warm-up match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Squad:

Kusal Mendis (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana

Netherlands Squad:

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Teja Nidamanuru, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein

About the ICC Men's T20 World Cup:

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is the premier international Twenty20 cricket competition. It is contested by the top men's national teams in the world, and it is held every two years. The next ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be held in Australia in 2028.