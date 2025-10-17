SL-W vs SA-W: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt to Bat Against South Africa in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match: Sri Lanka Women won the toss and chose to bat first against South Africa in the 18th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday, October 17, 2025. Chamari Athapaththu’s side remains winless in the tournament with two points from four matches. Two of their earlier games were washed out. In their last match against New Zealand, Sri Lanka scored 258 for six before rain stopped play. Athapaththu said, “We decide to bat first. We had a good last game against New Zealand. We batted really good and that's why we have decided to bat first. We stick to our plans, we've been training hard, I hope we can play our best cricket today. Who'll play good cricket on that particular day, that's the most important thing. We have good confidence because we have played really good cricket against South Africa in Sri Lanka and in South Africa as well. Now we are playing at home and we'll stick with our plans. Same XI."

South Africa enters the match in strong form with three wins from four matches. Laura Wolvaardt said, “Don't mind that (chasing) too much, we've had some success chasing recently. Bit of rain around as well, it's been under covers for a fw days. Don't mind having a crack at bowling first. That tour (tri-series earlier this year) was very important for us to get used to the conditions here. It looks very different now. We'll have to assess early with the ball. Probably hasn't been our best tournament top-order-wise. Three changes today. We have the offies coming in just for the left-handers.”

Playing XI

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

