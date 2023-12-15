SLC appoint Sanath Jayasuriya as full- time 'Cricket Consultant'

Colombo, Dec 15 Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the appointment of legendary batter and former skipper Sanath Jayasuriya as the full- time Cricket Consultant for a period of one year.

The 54-year-old will immediately assume duties in his new role and will operate at the High Performance Center at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Jayasuriya, who played a major role in helping Sri Lanka to their sole ICC Men's Cricket World Cup title on home soil in 1996, will be responsible for monitoring the players and coaching staff within the cricket program of the island nation.

"Under this role, Jayasuriya will be responsible for ensuring that SLC national programs achieve an optimum level of professionalism and that all players and coaching staff are monitored in order to deliver excellence," SLC said in a statement on Thursday.

"Accordingly, he will oversee the training and coaching requirements of all teams aligned with the high-performance center, the implementation of individual skill development strategies in line with the ongoing player development plan, and the compliance of all player reporting aligned with the athlete management system of the SLC."

"He will also establish national specialist skills programs with key staff aligned to lead roles within each skill discipline, among several other tasks," it added.

Jayasuriya scored 14 Test centuries from 110 appearances and reached triple figures on 28 occasions in limited-overs cricket from more than 470 matches against the white-ball over a distinguished international career that lasted for more than 20 years.

He also claimed more than 400 wickets for his country with his more than handy left-arm orthodox spin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor