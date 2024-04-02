Chattogram [Bangladesh], April 2 : Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Chandimal on Tuesday had to leave the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh due to "family medical emergency".

In the first inning of the second Test match, the Sri Lankan batter played a stupendous knock of 59 runs from 104 balls. He hit 5 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease. In the second inning, the 34-year-old failed to make a mark as he could score only 9 runs from 7 balls.

Chandimal left Sri Lankan squad on day four of the second Test match against Bangladesh.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka will bring in a substitute fielder for the remaining days of the Test match.

A statement released by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) stated that the cricketer will "immediately" return back to Colombo. It also requested Chandimal's and his family's privacy.

"The player will return home immediately. Sri Lanka Cricket, his team-mates, and the coaching staff fully support Dinesh Chandimal at this moment of need and request that the public respect his and his family's privacy," a statement put out by the SLC said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Currently, the visitors lead the two-match series 1-0 after a massive 328-run win in Sylhet. The ongoing Test is Sri Lanka's last game on this tour of Bangladesh.

