Smith lauds batters' adapting abilities following Australia's series win against Sri Lanka

Galle [Sri Lanka], February 9 : Following his side's nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Test, Australian skipper Steve Smith said that he enjoys captaining in Asia and the way his team adapted to the conditions was outstanding.

Smith had a moment of redemption as after a 0-3 loss to Lankan Lions in Sri Lanka back in 2016, his men finally got something to rejoice as they secured their first series win in Sri Lanka in 14 years.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Smith said, "It was a really good series. We played well from the outset. The way the batters were able to adapt was outstanding. All of our bowlers did a terrific job, Mitchell Starc included. And the spinners went to work. We had a really good training camp in Dubai before coming here. All of our batters bat differently. Usman and Carey like to sweep a lot, me and Marnus use our feet. It has been fun. We've got such a great group here. I enjoy captaining in this part of the world. All the movements you need to make, the intricacies involved. I thought Alex played exceptionally well. That partnership helped us set up the game."

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (85 in 139 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Dinesh Chandimal (74 in 163 balls, with six fours and a six) took Sri Lanka to 257 in 97.4 overs. Sri Lanka lost their wickets regularly, but a 65-run seventh wicket stand between Kusal and Ramesh Mendis (28 in 94 balls, with two fours) stretched SL past the 200-run mark.

Mitchell Starc (3/27), Matthew Kuhnemann (3/63), and Nathan Lyon (3/96) were top wicket-takers for Australia.

In their first innings, Australia lost Travis Head (21), Marnus Labuschagne (4), and Usman Khawaja (36) early, leaving the team struggling at 91/3.

However, centuries from Alex Carey (156 in 188 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes) and Steve Smith (131 in 254 balls, with 10 fours and a six) pushed Australia beyond the 300-run mark as they put on 259 runs for the fourth wicket. A valuable knock of 31 by Beau Webster took the Aussies to 414 runs, giving them a lead of 157 runs.

Prabath Jayasuriya (5/151) took another five-wicket haul, while Nishan Peiris (3/94) and Ramesh (2/81) also delivered with the ball.

In their second innings, Sri Lanka lost wickets early once again, reduced to 81/4. Half-centuries from Angelo Mathews (76 in 149 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Kusal Mendis (50 in 54 balls, with five fours and a six) took the Lankan Lions to 231 runs, giving them a 74-run lead.

Kuhnemann (4/63) and Lyon (4/84) were top wicket-getters for Aussies yet again.

Australia was given 75 runs to win, which they chased down with Usman Khawaja (27*) and Marnus Labuschagne (26*) unbeaten after Travis Head (20) fell to Jayasuriya.

Carey earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock of 156 while Smith earned the 'Player of the Series' for his two centuries.

