Smriti concludes memorable 2025 by becoming 2nd Indian, fourth player overall to reach 10k international runs in women's cricket

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 28 : Smriti Mandhana scripted history on Sunday as she became the second Indian and fourth overall among women to reach the landmark of 10,000 runs in international cricket.

The India women's star batter achieved the historic feat during the fourth T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium here. In the seventh over of Team India's innings, Mandhana completed her 10,000 runs in women's international cricket.

The left-handed batter became the fourth women batter after Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, Charlotte Edwards and the second Indian after Mithali to achieve the 10,000-run milestone.

In Test cricket, Mandhana has notched up 629 runs in seven matches and 12 innings at an average of 57.18, with two centuries and three fifties.

With 5,322 runs in 117 ODIs and innings at an average of 48.38, with 14 centuries and 34 fifties, Mandhana is the sixth-highest run-getter in the ODI format.

In T20Is, Mandhana has slammed 4,102 runs in 157 matches and 151 innings at an average of 29.94, SR of 124.22, a ton and 32 fifties. She is the second-highest run-getter in this format.

During the fourth T20I against Lanka, Mandhana reached her well-deserved fifty in 35 deliveries during the 12th over. Mandhana has 32 50-plus scores in WT20Is, the most by a batter, followed by 29 each for Suzie Bates and Beth Mooney.

The left-handed batter made 80 runs off 48 balls with the help of 11 fours and three sixes, which helped India to post their highest team total (221/2) in women's T20I cricket.

Mandhana has enjoyed one of the greatest calendar years by an Indian batter. In 23 ODIs, Mandhana scored 1362 runs at an average of 61.90 and a staggering strike rate of 109.92, smashing five centuries and five half-centuries. She finished as the highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2025.

Mandhana also rewrote the record books by registering the fastest ODI century by an Indian, reaching the milestone in just 50 balls against Australia, surpassing Virat Kohli's long-standing record of 52 balls against the same opponent.

Her World Cup campaign was equally remarkable. She scored 434 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.25, including a century and two fifties; she finished second on the highest run-scorer list in this year's tournament.

She rose to the occasion against the most prominent opponents, scoring 80 against Australia, 88 versus England, 109 against New Zealand, and a crucial 45 in the World Cup final, where she stitched a vital partnership with a returning Shafali Verma.

Mandhana also crossed the 5,000-run mark in women's ODIs, becoming the fifth player to achieve the feat. She now has 5,322 runs in 117 matches and is level with Australian great Meg Lanning for the most international centuries in women's cricket, with 17 tons each.

