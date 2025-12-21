Smriti Mandhana Achieves MAJOR Milestones During IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I

India Africa Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team Match: Smriti Mandhana continued her record breaking run as India returned to international cricket on Sunday. She became the first Indian woman to score 4,000 runs in T20 internationals during the opening match of the five match series against Sri Lanka. Mandhana reached the milestone in the first T20I at Visakhapatnam. She is only the second player overall to cross 4,000 runs in women’s T20Is after New Zealand great Suzie Bates.

Mandhana also became the fastest to the mark in terms of balls faced. She achieved the feat in 3,227 balls. Bates had taken 3,675 balls to reach the same landmark. The left handed batter finished the match with 4,006 runs in T20Is. She scored 25 off 25 balls in India’s chase of 122. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is the second highest Indian run scorer in the format with 3,654 runs before the match. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu followed with 3,473 runs after her knock of 15. New Zealand all rounder Sophie Devine has 3,431 runs.

India lost opener Shafali Verma early in the chase. Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues then added 54 runs for the second wicket. Mandhana was dismissed by Inoka Ranaweera while attempting a lofted shot. India remained in control and went on to win the match by eight wickets. Rodrigues scored a half century to guide the team home. The second T20I will be played at the same venue on December 23.