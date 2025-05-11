Smriti Mandhana becomes 3rd highest century getter in women's ODIs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 11 : Team India opener and left-hand batter Smriti Mandhana on Sunday became the third cricketer in Women's Cricket history to slam the most number of tons in the One Day Internationals.

Mandhana achieved this milestone during the ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka Women, which was played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The southpaw smashed 116 runs off 101 balls, which was laced with 15 boundaries and two maximums in her innings. The 28-year-old player scored these runs at a strike rate of 114.85.

This was Mandhana's 11th ODI ton, going past England's Tammy Beaumont to become the third-highest century maker in ODIS.

Former Australia skipper Meg Lanning (15) and New Zealand right-hand batter Suzie Bates (13 so far) are the two players above Mandhana in the highest century-maker list.

Recapping the Women in Blue's batting, India reached the 50-run mark in 11.2 overs.

Inoka Ranaweera conceded a couple of fours against Mandhana, but broke the 70-run partnership by removing Pratika for 30 in 49 balls, with two fours. India was 70/1 in 14.5 overs.

Mandhana reached her 32nd ODI fifty in 55 balls, with five fours and two sixes. India reached the 100-run mark in 21.4 overs, whereas they reached the 150-run mark in 29 overs.

A huge highlight of the inning came in the 31st over, with SL skipper Chamari Athapaththu conceding four successive boundaries against Mandhana and giving away 17 runs in total. Mandhana reached the milestone in 92 balls, with the help of 12 fours and two sixes.

Mandhana and Pratika reached the century partnership in 95 balls.

The 120-run stand between the duo was over as Dewmi Vihanga removed Mandhana for 116 in 101 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes. India was 190/2 in 32.3 overs.

India reached the 200-run mark in 34.2 overs. Dewmi took the third wicket, removing Harleen for 47 in 56 balls, with four boundaries. India was 219/3 in 36.4 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues had the responsibility to guide India to a massive total in death overs, with both finding some quick boundaries. Their 48-run stand was over as Sugandika Kumari dismissed Harmanpreet for a quickfire 41 in 30 balls, with three boundaries and a six. India was 267/4 in 42 overs.

Indian then went on to lose Richa Ghosh (8) and Jemimah (44 in 29 balls, with four boundaries). India was 304/6 in 46 overs. Amanjot Kaur was run out for 18 in 12 balls on the penultimate ball of the innings.

India ended their innings at 342/7 in their 50 overs, with Deepti Sharma (20* in 14 balls, with three fours) and Kranti Goud (0*) unbeaten.

