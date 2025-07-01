Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Indian Woman Cricketer After Harmanpreet Kaur to Play 150 T20Is

India opener Smriti Mandhana reached a major milestone during the second T20 International against England on Tuesday as she became only the second Indian woman to play 150 matches in the Women's T20I format. Mandhana joins an elite group of players who have achieved this feat, including Suzie Bates of New Zealand, Danni Wyatt-Hodge of England, and Australians Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy. Pakistan's Nida Dar is also on the list. Among Indians, only captain Harmanpreet Kaur has played more T20Is, with 179 appearances.

Mandhana has scored 3,873 runs from 149 T20Is before this game. Her record includes 30 half-centuries and one century. The 28-year-old registered her maiden T20I hundred in the series opener against England, where she played a match-winning knock of 112 runs.

Mandhana also became the first Indian woman and only the fifth overall to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket. Others on this list include Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt, and Beth Mooney.

The left-handed batter made her debut in 2013 in a match against Bangladesh in Vadodara. Wearing India’s T20I cap number 40, she scored 39 runs off 36 balls in that game. Since then, she has grown into one of the most consistent performers in international women's cricket.