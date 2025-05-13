Smriti Mandhana closes in on number one ranking in ODIs after dominant tri-series run

Dubai [UAE], May 13 : India batter Smriti Mandhana earned a reward for her good recent form as she came close to dethroning South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt from the number one spot among batters in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings.

Mandhana was in excellent touch during the recent tri-series India won against Sri Lanka and South Africa, with the left-hander amassing 264 runs across five innings to finish as the second leading run-scorer at the event with a century and fifty, as per the ICC.

It saw Mandhana improve one spot to second overall on the updated rankings for ODI batters, with the gap on Wolvaardt now reduced to just 11 rating points after the South African skipper managed just 86 runs during the tri-series.

Mandhana has previously had the number one ranking for women's ODI batters, but the 28-year-old has not held the premier position in 50-over cricket since 2019 despite consistently sitting inside the top 10 during that time.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu makes ground inside the top 10 as she rises two places to equal seventh following 139 runs for her side during the tri-series, while Jemimah Rodrigues (up five spots to 15th) and South Africa's Chloe Tryon (up nine places to 18th) also improve.

India spinner Sneh Rana was adjudged Player of the Series during the tri-series, and the experienced tweaker was among the big movers (to 34th, improving by four spots) on the updated list of ODI bowlers, which is still headed by England's Sophie Ecclestone.

South Africa seamer Nadine de Klerk gains one place to move to 24th overall on this list, while Rana jumps four spots to equal 34th following 15 wickets for the tri-series at an average of just 14.

Australia's Ash Gardner maintains her place as the number one-ranked all-rounder in ODI cricket, with India's Deepti Sharma improving one place to fifth overall following some good efforts for her team during the tri-series.

There are also gains on the same list for Tryon (up three places to 11th) and de Klerk (up four spots to 12th).

