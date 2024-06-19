Smriti Mandhana equals Mithali Raj's record of most centuries in ODIs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 : Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana completed her seventh ton in the One Day Internationals and equalled the record of most hundreds for India in the 50-over format created by former India skipper Mithali Raj.

Mandhana completed this milestone during the second ODI of the three-match series played at M. Chinnawamy Stadium on Wednesday against South Africa Women.

The left-hand batter played an innings of 136 runs from 120 balls which was laced with 18 boundaries and two maximums.

She completed her seventh ODI century and equalled the record for most tons for India in ODIs.

Earlier in the first match, Mandhana etched her name into the history book by becoming the second-highest run-scorer for the nation on Sunday.

With her fighting hundred against South Africa, she went past the 7000-run mark and joined former India star Mithali Raj in the elite list.

Now, Mandhana has an overall international score of 7, 195 runs. Mithali Raj has scored 10,868 international runs.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's (103* runs off 88 balls) explosive centuries powered India Women to 325/3 against South Africa in the 2nd ODI at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Mlaba led the Proteas Women's bowling attack as she picked up two wickets in her 10-over spell and gave 51 runs. Klaas bagged just one wicket in the first inning. India won the match by four runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor