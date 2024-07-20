Smriti Mandhana Gifts Mobile Phone to Young Fan From Sri Lanka After IND vs PAK Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana made a young fan's day after the Women’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan on Friday. Mandhana met Adeesha Herath, who was attending the match, and presented her with a mobile phone.

Adeesha Herath's love for cricket brought her to the stadium, despite all the challenges. The highlight of her day? A surprise encounter with her favorite cricketer, Smriti Mandhana, who handed her a mobile phone as a token of appreciation 🥺



𝐌𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞… pic.twitter.com/iqgL2RNE9v — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 20, 2024

In a video shared by Sri Lanka Cricket, Mandhana is seen engaging with Herath, asking if she enjoyed the match. After a brief chat, Mandhana high-fived Herath and posed for a photograph with her and her mother.

Herath's mother expressed her gratitude, noting, "We came to watch the match unexpectedly, as my daughter wanted to go. We met Miss Mandhana from the Indian team, and my daughter received a phone from her. It was unexpected, and my daughter is so lucky to receive this gift."

India began their Asia Cup campaign with a commanding win over Pakistan. Pakistan was dismissed for 108, with Deepti Sharma leading the bowling attack with 3/20. Shreyanka Patil, Pooja Vastrakar, and Renuka Singh also contributed with multiple wickets.

Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided a strong start with an 85-run partnership for the first wicket. India secured victory by seven wickets in the 16th over.