Smriti Mandhana moves to third spot in ICC T20I batter rankings

New Delhi [India] July 1 : India star opening batter Smriti Mandhana has reaped a reward for her recent century against England and has reached a new career-high rating in the latest ICC Women's T20I batter rankings.

Mandhana, who is the No.1 ranked ODI batter, took England to the sword with a superb innings of 112 in Nottingham recently. That helped the left-hander gain one place and move to third on the latest rankings for T20I batters.

Mandhana has also reached a new career-best rating of 771 points and has 23 points gap from No.1 ranked player Beth Mooney among T20I batters.

Fellow Indian opener Shafali Verma has gained one place to move to 13th in the T20I rankings following her innings of 20 in the match against England. Teammate Harleen Deol has re-entered the batter rankings in joint 86th after a quickfire knock of 43.

England pacer Lauren Bell claimed three wickets in Nottingham clash, and the tall right-arm bowler has risen two spots to career-best fourth in the latest rankings for T20I bowlers.

Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal remains at the top of the list for T20I bowlers, but it's tight at the top with just 44 rating points separating the top 10 players.

The final match of the T20I series between the West Indies and South Africa also saw their players gaining in the latest rankings. Proteas young gun Miane Smit has jumped from well outside the top 100 to 76th on the list for T20I batters following her half-century in that clash.

There are also gains for former South Africa skipper Sune Luus, who jumped nine spots to 31st on the list for T20I all-rounders following decent efforts with both bat and ball in the Cave Hill match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor