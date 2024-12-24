Smriti Mandhana on verge of double top-spot glory, second in T20I, ODI batter ankings

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 24 : India opener Smriti Mandhana stands on the verge of double top-spot honours after moving to the second spot in the ICC women's T20I and ODI batter rankings.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) issued the updated women's batter's rankings on Tuesday. The experienced southpaw stood in touching distance of the summit of T20I and ODI batter rankings following her imposing performances against the West Indies.

In the T20I batter rankings, Mandhana's 753 rating is only bettered by Australia's Beth Mooney's rating of 757. In the ODI standings, the southpaw's 739 rating is only bettered by South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt's 773.

Mandhana played influential 62 (41) and 77 (47) in the second and the third T20I matches of the series. She extended her rollicking form to the ODI format by hammering a 91(102) in the opening match of the series in Vadodara.

On the other end, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews also put her class with the bat on exhibition. She played crucial knocks of 85* (47) and 22 (17) in T20Is held last week, which saw her move to the joint-third spot with Tahlia McGrath.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur jumped to equal-tenth spot in the ODI batter rankings after her 34-run knock in Vadodara.

Australia batter Alyssa Healy brought up scores of 39 and 34 to move to eighth place with a rating of 640 in the ODI batter rankings.

Her compatriot Annabel Sutherland enjoyed success and made the most noteworthy jump in the latest ICC Women's rankings. After scores of 105* and 42, she jumped 11 spots up to 18th in the rankings.

She even progressed in the ODI all-rounder rankings after returning with figures of 3/39 in the third ODI. Sutherland jumped two spots into 7th spot, eclipsing Sophie Devine and Chamari Athapaththu.

There were minimal changes in the T20I and ODI bowler rankings. Australia's Alana King (up two spots to 12th), and Kim Garth (up four spots to 13th), with Sutherland's effort also leading to a three-spot jump to 17th on the women's bowling rankings.

New Zealand's Melie Kerr moved to 11th (572 points) on the other side. India seamer Renuka Singh's 5/29 in Vadodara meanwhile led to a six-spot jump to 20th (497).

