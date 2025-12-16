Smriti Mandhana reclaims top spot in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings

New Delhi [India], December 16 : India's Smriti Mandhana has regained the top position in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, replacing South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt as the world's leading batter on Tuesday.

Stars from South Africa and Ireland made gains on the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings. The Proteas cruised to an impressive seven-wicket triumph in the East London series-opener, with Sune Luus and Miane Smit leading the way with half-centuries as the side chased down the victory target of 210 inside 37 overs, as per the ICC website.

As a result of her performance, Sune Luus rose five places to joint 31st in the rankings for ODI batters. Meanwhile, Mandhana overtook Wolvaardt at the top of the same list after the South African skipper managed a score of 31 in the match.

Mandhana's rating of 811 points did not change this week, while Wolvaardt dropped eight points from 814 to 806 after South Africa's victory over Ireland.

Luus also gained 10 places to move to 33rd on the list for ODI all-rounders, with Ireland duo Orla Prendergast (up one spot to 10th) and Laura Delany (up three places to equal 16th) the big winners for the tourists.

Prendergast jumped two places to move to 34th overall on the list for ODI bowlers following her spell of 1/34 from the match, with teammates Arlene Kelly (up one rung to 32nd), Cara Murray (up four spots to equal 49th) and Laura Delany (up four rungs to 67th) also making ground.

Right-arm seamer Tumi Sekhukhune collected two wickets in that opening match against Ireland, and the South African jumped seven places on the list for ODI bowlers to move to 78th overall.

